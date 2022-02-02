75,380 Shares in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 75,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Arrival has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

ARVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

