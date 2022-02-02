$8.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce sales of $8.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.86 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $42.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.83 billion to $44.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Amundi acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,459,405. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.