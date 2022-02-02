$8.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will announce sales of $8.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.31 billion and the lowest is $7.69 billion. Suncor Energy posted sales of $5.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $30.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.26 billion to $36.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Suncor Energy.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,010,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suncor Energy (SU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.