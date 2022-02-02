80,433 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 177,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.