96,736 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,240 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.