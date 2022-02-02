96,736 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 96.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 618,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,240 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.