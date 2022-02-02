a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 274,485 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

