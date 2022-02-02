AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $14.00-14.20 EPS.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.66. The company had a trading volume of 500,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.30. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

