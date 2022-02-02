Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ABCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCM traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,103. Abcam has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $24.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

