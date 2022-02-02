Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 61.0% in January

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABSI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

ABSI opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Absci has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absci will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain purchased 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

