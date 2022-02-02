Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Shares Up 0.1%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79. 4,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.2336 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAZF)

Acadian Timber Corp. engages in the operation of timberland and supplies forest products. It operates through the following segments: New Brunswick Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. The firm owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick & Maine and provides timber services relating to timberlands in New Brunswick.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.