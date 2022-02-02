Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACXIF. HSBC assumed coverage on Acciona in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Acciona in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Acciona alerts:

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $176.10 on Wednesday. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.40.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.