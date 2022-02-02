ACENT (ACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $454,370.00

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ACENT has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $454,370.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00115339 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

