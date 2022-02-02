Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.14.

GOLF opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.