Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,268 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $538.30. 13,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $573.08 and a 200 day moving average of $612.84. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

