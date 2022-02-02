Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

