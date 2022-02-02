Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $160.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

