Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 429 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

