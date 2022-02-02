Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

