Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 754.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Astronics worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATRO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 104,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ATRO opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $378.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.95. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

