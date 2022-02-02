Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $46.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

