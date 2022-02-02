Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,695 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

