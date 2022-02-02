Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

AEG stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aegon will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 91,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

