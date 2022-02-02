Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises about 1.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $426.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $235,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

