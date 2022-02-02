Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Establishment Labs accounts for approximately 1.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Establishment Labs worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,721. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.