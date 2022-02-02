Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.45. 108,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,424. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

