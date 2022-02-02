Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 111,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $137,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $292,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,189 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $21.07.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. The business had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

