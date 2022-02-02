Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $234,980.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $142,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,397 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,257. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

