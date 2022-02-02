Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 207.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 309.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

