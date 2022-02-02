Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Aflac by 45.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

AFL stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

