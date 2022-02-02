AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) price target on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.56).
About AG.L
