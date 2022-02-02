AG.L (LON:AG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of AG.L (LON:AG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AG.L in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.81) price target on shares of AG.L in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AG.L from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 562.50 ($7.56).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

