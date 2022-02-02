AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading Down 0.1%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGBA. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 18.9% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 219,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGBA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 120.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGBA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in AGBA Acquisition by 24.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGBA)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

