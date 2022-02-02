AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Short Interest Update

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,200 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 357,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

AGIL opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

