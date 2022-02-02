AiLink Token (ALI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $565.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded down 36.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $176,382.22 and $565.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.91 or 0.00291952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007202 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001003 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.06 or 0.01213648 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003747 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

