Akumin (TSE:AKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.78

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.78 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 10305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKU shares. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$167.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akumin Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

