Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $143.62 million and $15.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,915,683,163 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

