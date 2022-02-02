Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.67.

Shares of ALGN opened at $508.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $586.30 and its 200 day moving average is $642.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

