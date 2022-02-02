Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. 12,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,135. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

