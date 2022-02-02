Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Up 3.6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.72. 1,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 870,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $342,260.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $164,504,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

