Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 3.6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 1,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 870,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
