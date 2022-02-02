Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 3.6%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) was up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.81 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 1,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 870,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $76,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock worth $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.