Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4 Million Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 346.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.07. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

