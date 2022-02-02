Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $4.20 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,039,308.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 634,070 shares of company stock worth $13,279,029.

CWAN opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.