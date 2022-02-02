Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,954 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $109,901.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $324,705.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,991 shares of company stock worth $582,732. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

