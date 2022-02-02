Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,681 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PagerDuty by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 137.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.