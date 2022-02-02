Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10,100.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUS opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUS. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

