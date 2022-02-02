Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 20,482 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 364,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

