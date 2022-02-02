Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $593,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

