Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $609,000 Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,314,000 after acquiring an additional 449,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

