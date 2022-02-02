Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 77.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.50.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $301.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

