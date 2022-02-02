Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 26,147 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

FHB stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

