Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,271 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 57.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Omaha by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOMN opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $777.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.90). Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 160.26%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

